After a two game road trip, the Hawkeyes return home on Saturday to host a Maryland team that has an impressive run game. Jake Gervase, Iowa's starting safety, has been very impressed with what he has seen from the Terps ground game and looks forward to the match-up with Iowa's run defense, that has been pretty stout this season. Gervase also discusses playing for Phil Parker the past five seasons and what makes him a great coach.