Jake Gervase knows it will be a big challenge for Iowa this weekend facing a run/pass option attack from Penn State. But, the senior safety feels like they will be up for the challenge if they play assignment football defense. Gervase discusses what he has seen from their offense and how important it is to sticking to doing your job on defense and he also talks about the young guys on Iowa defense (Geno Stone, Riley Moss, and Julius Brents) and how they are developing.

