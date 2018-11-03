For the second straight year, it was the Purdue offense attacking the Iowa cornerbacks in the third quarter that proved to make a big difference in the outcome of the annual battle between the Hawkeyes and the Boilermakers. While Jake Gervase did have an interception in the second half, he admitted that Purdue once again got too many yards against the Iowa defense in the air. He talks about the secondaries struggles, the pass interference on Julius Brents, and more.

