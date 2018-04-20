One year ago, Iowa fans were wondering if Jake Gervase was ready to fill the shoes of Brandon Snyder, who had injured his knee in spring practice. All Gervase did a year ago was intercept three passes.



This year, with a season of playing time and several starts under his belt, Gervase once again was one of the stars of the spring game with another interception and a couple of passes broken up. He discusses his play along with Amani Hooker's standout performance, and he talks about his education spring break trip to Cuba and what he learned on his visit.

