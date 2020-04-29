News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 12:57:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Get FREE premium access until September

HawkeyeReport.com
Staff

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a roll with the recruiting class of 2021 and there has never been a better time to sign up for HawkeyeReport.com to get the inside scoop.

From now through the end of May, you can get a FREE trial subscription all the way up to September 1, 2020 by using promo code Iowa2020

DETAILS

Offer: Premium Access free trial until 09.01.2020

Promo Code: Iowa2020

New users can start here: https://iowa.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Iowa2020

Users already registered with an account can sign in first, then use this code: https://iowa.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Iowa2020

Offer valid through 05.31.2020

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}