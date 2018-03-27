Next weekend the 2018 Freestyle World Cup will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The event will feature the top wrestlers in the world and will include former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman, who will be looking to improve on his silver medal that he won in Paris last year.



Tom Brands is also very excited to have the wrestling world coming to Iowa City and wrestle in the home of the Hawkeyes. He discusses the U.S. team and how they have incredible depth and he also talks about Spencer Lee's run to the NCAA title at 125 pounds.

