IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston has been named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. The announcement was made by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, which is responsible for honoring the nation’s best IMPACT player at the end of the season.



The 42 nominees represent the finest in college football defensive players who have had the biggest IMPACT on their teams both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The Lott IMPACT Trophy has raised more than $1.6 million for scholarships and other youth-related charities throughout the country.

Golston (6-foot-5, 272-pounds) started all 13 games at defensive end in 2019, recording 47 tackles, including 26 solo stops and 21 assists, with 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five pass break-ups and seven pressures. Golston led the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally with three fumble recoveries last season.

The Detroit, Michigan, native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media last season. Golston also earned Iowa’s team hustle award on defense.

The Lott IMPACT Watch List includes 16 linebackers, 15 defensive backs, and 11 defensive linemen. Nine players from the Big Ten Conference are included on the Watch List, which is tied for the most nominees from any conference.

Former Hawkeye linebacker and current Denver Bronco Josey Jewell won the award in 2017. A.J. Epenesa (2019) and Anthony Nelson (2018) were named to the Watch List the past two seasons. Desmond King was a semifinalist for the award in 2016, and James Morris was a finalist in 2013.

Finalists will be announced at the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show, Dec. 17, at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. Candidates are evaluated during the season with a Player of the Week chosen each week (and his school receiving $1,000 for its general scholarship fund)

The Hawkeyes kickoff their season Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa. For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/tickets.