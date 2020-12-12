HawkeyeReport - Golston shines on senior day

This was senior day for Chauncey Golston and the veteran defensive end saved perhaps one his best games for last, helping limit the Wisconsin offense to just 225 yards of total offense and only seven points. Golston led Iowa with nine tackles and he seemed to be making big plays whenever Iowa needed one. Following the victory, Golston discussed the defense making a stand in the fourth quarter, like they did in 2015 to secure a win, and what the celebration in the locker room was like for the Hawkeyes.

