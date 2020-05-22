Golston staying in shape for senior year
These are unconventional times and Chauncey Golston is making the best of it as he prepares to lead in his senior season. The Iowa defensive end is working out in his garage gym on a daily basis wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news