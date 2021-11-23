Goodson eyes rushing milestone

There's a rushing milestone that Tyler Goodson hopes to reach on Friday afternoon. He hasn't been tracking it, but he said his parents have been letting him know that he's just 55 yards away from having the 21st 1,000 yard rushing season in Iowa football history.



The Iowa running back discusses that potential achievement and what it would mean to him and his family and he talks about the improved Iowa ground game when they have run up the middle in recent weeks and why that has becomes a positive play for the Hawkeyes.

