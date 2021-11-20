Goodson grinds out yards in victory

The yards have been hard to come by at times this year for Tyler Goodson. On Saturday, the Iowa offensive line was opening more holes than they have in recent weeks leading to a 132 yard performance on the ground for the junior running back.



Following the victory, Goodson, who averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry, talked about the inside zone play being effective against Illinois, the play of Tyler Linderbaum opening up holes for the running backs, and much more.

