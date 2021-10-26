Goodson looks to build on success against Badgers

Last year when Iowa hosted Wisconsin, Tyler Goodson got loose. The Iowa running back busted off an 80 yard touchdown run in the second half and finished the convincing Hawkeye victory with over 100 yards rushing against a stingy Badger defense.



The junior running back discusses what he has seen from the Wisconsin defense this year, the importance of blitz pickup for the running backs against the Badgers, and if the success he had last year is something he can build upon this year.

