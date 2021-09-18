 HawkeyeReport - Goodson posts career high on the ground
Goodson posts career high on the ground

Tom Kakert
Tyler Goodson said that when the Hawkeyes lined for a third and one play from the 46 yard line he knew immediately that he was going score a touchdown. Even after bobbling the pitch, Goodson cruised into the end zone and that started him on his way to a career best 153 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Goodson discusses that scoring play and also his 35 yard scamper into the end zone, along with the Iowa offensive line doing a better job of opening holes for the Iowa backs. He also talks about Gavin Williams stepping in and giving Iowa a boost on the ground.

