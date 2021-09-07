Goodson talks recruiting process between Iowa and ISU

Back when they were recruits, the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones were battling over three running backs, Tyler Goodson, Breece Hall, and Jirehl Brock. It all worked out for all three backs and they have enjoyed success at their chosen school, but during that recruiting process they were keeping tabs on each other.

Goodson talks about being recruited by the Cyclones and the Hawkeyes and how he heard that Brock might be committing to Iowa and that got him to call to commit to the Hawkeyes. He also discusses the rivalry with Iowa State, playing in a hostile environment for the first time since 2019 and much more.

