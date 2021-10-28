Graham Friedrichsen adds preferred walk-on opportunity

Urbandale wide receiver Graham Friedrichsen has added a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Friedrichsen, who visited Iowa City on September 25, received the news from lead recruiter Jay Niemann Thursday.

"It started with just normal back and forth talk and then he asked about my recruiting," said Friedrichsen. "I told him everything and then he gave me this opportunity. My reaction was just shock and excitement."

"It’s a really exciting opportunity for me and I’m grateful," Friedrichsen said.

Through nine games this season, Friedrichsen has 35 catches for 830 yards, which leads 5A, and has scored nine touchdowns for Urbandale. Along with Iowa, he has interest from several others and plans to wait until closer to signing day before deciding.

"I’ve been talking to UNI and South Dakota a lot more recently and I hope to keep talking to Iowa State and new colleges coming in as well," said Friedrichsen.

Friedrichsen plans to visit Iowa City again on November 13 when the Hawkeyes host Minnesota.