Kyle Groeneweg wasn't going to let his college career end without finding out if he could play at the highest level of college football. The senior bet on himself and transferred from the University of Sioux Falls a year ago and this fall after sitting out last season, he will be able to play for the Hawkeyes. Groeneweg discusses his path to Iowa, the group of wide receivers this season, and fighting to become a part of Iowa's return game this season.