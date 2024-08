Eliot and Ross hop back on the mic to discuss all things happening in #Iowa athletics right now.

Will the offensive line finally take a step forward? What freshman are sticking out? That, and more questions ahead of media day on Friday.

Buy/Sell on the Iowa Hawkeyes -- Xavier Nwankpa will lead the team in interceptions, Luke Lachey won't lead the team in receptions or receiving touchdowns, etc.,

Plus Ross provides an update on #Hawkeyes in the Olympics.