HawkCast 136 Portal Palooza: Hausen Commits, Targets Visit, Sully Portals

Eliot and Ross breakdown the addition of Kansas State transfer Brendan Hausen, share intel from the weekend of visitors (Nyk Lewis, Trevin Jirak, Alvaro Folgueiras, Tanner Toolson), Brendan Sullivan enters the portal, the Hawkeyes will host D2 All-American OT Bryce George for a visit), other positions Iowa football should target and more.
