In today's episode, Eliot is joined by Trevor McCue of Maize and Blue Review to discuss realistic expectations and get player profiles on (a presumably healthy) Cade McNamara and Erick All.

✅ How does Cade handle pressure?

✅ Can he go off script?

✅ Where was his confidence in 2022?

✅ Is Erick All a consistent, solid run blocker?

✅ Could he be the offense's go-up-and-get-it guy?

✅ Will he lead Iowa in receiving this year?