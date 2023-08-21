HawkCast Ep. 11 The Beth Goetz Presser & Iowa Game-By-Game Picks for 2023
You can also listen on Spotify (or whichever podcast app/platform you prefer):
In today's extra-sized episode (100 minutes!), Eliot, Adam, and Ross discuss interim Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz's introductory press conference last week -- what impressed them, what they expect from Goetz's tenure, and much more.
Then, they break down every game on Iowa's 2023 regular season schedule.
✅ How will Iowa handle the non-conference portion of the schedule?
✅ Will Iowa be able to deal with a big early season road game at Penn State?
✅ How will Iowa fare in back-to-back games against Wisconsin and Minnesota?
✅ What impact will a late season bye week have?
✅ How many wins will Iowa have with this schedule?
✅ What does a successful season look like for Iowa in 2023?
And much more!
