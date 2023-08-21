Embed content not available

You can also listen on Spotify (or whichever podcast app/platform you prefer):

Embed content not available

In today's extra-sized episode (100 minutes!), Eliot, Adam, and Ross discuss interim Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz's introductory press conference last week -- what impressed them, what they expect from Goetz's tenure, and much more.

Then, they break down every game on Iowa's 2023 regular season schedule.

✅ How will Iowa handle the non-conference portion of the schedule?

✅ Will Iowa be able to deal with a big early season road game at Penn State?

✅ How will Iowa fare in back-to-back games against Wisconsin and Minnesota?

✅ What impact will a late season bye week have?

✅ How many wins will Iowa have with this schedule?

✅ What does a successful season look like for Iowa in 2023?

And much more!