HawkCast Ep. 113 National Signing Day: Hawkeyes Sign the Class of 2025

Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on the class of 2025.
Cade McNamara enters the transfer portal, Iowa signees we're most excited about, the sleepers in this class, who could make an impact right away, the names we have to talk about, questions for this group of soon-to-bee Hawkeyes, and more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.