HawkCast Ep. 117 BOWL GAME PREVIEW: Can Iowa Fend Off No. 19 Missouri?

Eliot, Adam and Ross talk Iowa's matchup with No. 19 Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Bowl prep for the Hawkeyes, Logan Jones injured, who will Iowa miss the most in this game, opt out and injury casualties for the Tigers, keys to the game, final score predictions and more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.