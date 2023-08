Embed content not available

In today's episode, Eliot is joined by recruiting reporter from the Des Moines Register, Alyssa Hertel to discuss Iowa's in-state prospects we're most excited to watch this fall.

✅ Alyssa picks a 2024 Hawkeye commit

✅ One school brings two players to the list

✅ The 2025 class could be among the best in Iowa history

✅ The top two recruits in the 2026 class