HawkCast Ep 126 Iowa Women COMPETE w/ OSU, Will MBB Make the B1G Tourney?

Eliot and Ross breakdown the Hawkeyes near win over No. 8 Ohio State on the road, plus share thoughts on Iowa MBB's 80-78 loss to Oregon at home.
Lucy Olsen comfortable in her role, Were her struggles just mental?, needing a third scorer, the freshmen, facing No. 3 UCLA at home on Sunday, the men just keep losing, What can be changed?, don't forget about Josh Dix and Payton Sandfort's efforts and more.
