In today's episode, Eliot, Ross and Adam discuss Cade McNamara's expected return, Noah Shannon's suspension, and what we're hoping to learn in week one against Utah State.

✅ Don't forget about field hockey

✅ We won't really know how healthy Cade is till we see him week one

✅ Will the appeal do anything for Shannon's case?

✅ What will the offensive line rotation look like?

✅ Who will Cade connect the most?