In today's episode, Eliot is joined by Bill Seals of CycloneReport to preview the CyHawk game this weekend.

✅ Does Iowa's OL improve n the run game?

✅ Will we see JJ Kohl on Saturday?

✅ What offensive weapons for the Cyclones could expose the Hawkeye defense?

✅ In-state recruiting battles