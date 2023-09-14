HawkCast Ep. 18 Jermari Harris to Return, Western Michigan Preview, More
Eliot, Adam and Ross hit on all things Hawkeye football this week, including previewing the Western Michigan game this Saturday.
✅ Cade McNamara is the healthiest he's been in a month
✅ Jermari Harris set to return
✅ Noah Shannon done at Iowa, sticking around the team
✅ Nico Ragaini "Publicly Reprimanded"
✅ Western Michigan preview, 28.5 point spread, and more
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.