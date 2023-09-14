Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross hit on all things Hawkeye football this week, including previewing the Western Michigan game this Saturday.

✅ Cade McNamara is the healthiest he's been in a month

✅ Jermari Harris set to return

✅ Noah Shannon done at Iowa, sticking around the team

✅ Nico Ragaini "Publicly Reprimanded"

✅ Western Michigan preview, 28.5 point spread, and more