Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's horrid 31-0 loss to Penn State on Saturday

✅ Their own mistakes killed them from the get-go

✅ It's the same issues they've experienced the last 2.5 years

✅ How do they improve on execution, Kirk?

✅ The offensive numbers

✅ Cade McNamara shares a vote of confidence

✅ Chris Tadjo commitment