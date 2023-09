Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Eliot is joined by Justin Rose of Spartans Illustrated and the I Love You, but You're an Idiot podcast to preview Iowa vs. Michigan State.

✅ Mel Tucker officially out

✅ How many Spartans are expected to enter the portal?

✅ Noah Kim is turnover prone

✅ MSU's secondary is it's biggest strength

✅ What would give Michigan State a reasonable chance to win?