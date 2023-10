Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Eliot is joined by Dub Jellison of BoilerUpload to preview Iowa's matchup with Purdue this weekend.

✅ How good is Hudson Card?

✅ What kind of challenges does the five-man front present?

✅ What are the weak points of the Purdue defense?

✅ Tyrone Tracy killing it at running back

MORE