Eliot and Adam breakdown Iowa's 20-14 win over Purdue.

✅ Deacon Hill STRUGGLES, but there were some bright spots

✅ It's not all on him

✅ Why did Brian Ferentz script the first drive like that?

✅ Have to finish drives

✅ Mason Richman screen!?