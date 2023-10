Embed content not available

Eliot is joined by Jake Kocorowski of the Wisconsin State Journal to preview the Iowa vs. Wisconsin matchup this weekend in Madison.

✅ Is Tanner Mordecai dual-threat?

✅ How good are Braelen Allen and Jackson Acker?

✅ The Badger strategy against Deacon Hill

✅ Wisconsin's weakpoints

AND MORE