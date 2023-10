Embed content not available

Eliot is joined by Dylan Callaghan-Croley of Gophers Nation to preview this weekend's game in Iowa City.

✅ Are both teams equally bad on offense?

✅ What's up with the Gophers' passing attack?

✅ The importance of Darius Taylor

✅ How Minnesota could come in and steal a win