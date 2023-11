Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Eliot is joined by Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport to preview Saturday's matchup between Iowa and Northwestern in Wrigley Field.

✅ How have the Wildcats made it to 4-4?

✅ Two miserable offenses

✅ Where and how Northwestern has seen success this season.

✅ Final score predictions