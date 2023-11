Eliot, Adam, and Ross breakdown how Iowa was able to leave Wrigley Field with a win on Saturday and all the crazy things that have happened to the Hawkeyes this season.

✅ Deacon Hill does just enough for the win

✅ How Northwestern very easily could've won

✅ The goal line stand

✅ The Cooper DeJean return that wasn't, all the freaking injuries, the divot, and so much more