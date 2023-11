Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Eliot and Adam preview Iowa's matchup with Rutgers in Kinnick, talk the WBB facing Virginia Tech on Thursday night, and discuss Iowa MBB's play to this point in the season.

✅ Everything starts on the ground for the Scarlet Knights

✅ How similar is this Rutgers team to previous iterations under Greg Schiano?

✅ How the Hawkeye women matchup with the Hokies

✅ Iowa's stud freshman quartet