Eliot is joined by Doug Bucshon of Orange and Blue News to discuss the Cooper DeJean injury as well as preview Iowa's matchup with Illinois.

✅ Who steps up to replace Cooper?

✅ How will Illinois try to exploit that matchup?

✅ Luke Altmeyer to start over Paddock?

✅ Other areas of strength for Illinois, plus final score predictions