Eliot, Adam and Ross convene to talk Iowa's Big Ten West-clinching, 15-13 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Kinnick Stadium.

✅ How Deacon Hill has clearly continued to grow and command the offense

✅ Kaleb Johnson's resurgence into the spotlight,

✅ How the defense adapted without Cooper DeJean

✅ The horrid call on Quinn Schulte

AND MORE.