Greg Smith of Inside Nebraska joins Eliot to preview the Hawkeyes matchup with the Cornhuskers this weekend in Lincoln.

✅ Does Matt Rhule really want to model after Iowa?

✅ What's up with all the injuries in Lincoln?

✅ Nebraska needs to win to become bowl-eligible

✅ The over/under is how low?