Eliot, Adam, and Ross sit down to delve into the issues Iowa men's basketball is facing.

✅ What's with the continued slow starts?

✅ Poor offensive play and stagnation?

✅ No defense or rebounding?

✅ Women's basketball, how they're using their post players, their continued hot start and more

✅ The transfer portal -- why haven't any players announced offers or taken visits?

