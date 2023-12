Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross sit down to address their preseason predictions and hand out 2023 Iowa football awards.

✅ How did our season predictions turn out?

✅ Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams MVPs

✅ Most impactful freshman / red-shirt freshman?

✅ Who has the most upside going into 2024?

✅ Unsung Hero, Next Man In, Transfer of the Year