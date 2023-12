Embed content not available

Ryan Sylvia of VolReport joins Eliot to preview Iowa vs. Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day.

✅ How many starters are the Vols missing?

✅ What can Nico Iamaleava do as their new starting quarterback?

✅ Where can the Hawkeyes take advantage on offense and defense?

✅ Dual of the Aussie punters and elite special teams?

