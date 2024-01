Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss how Kirk Ferentz has been able to get so many returners (Quinn Schulte announced just after we finished recording), the portal, OC search and more.

✅ Biggest impact returner

✅ Will Iowa be able to utilize the portal at all?

✅ Are there more names than Paul Chryst and Joe Philbin?

✅ Hawkeyes MBB and WBB check in

✅ MORE