Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

HawkCast Ep. 49 The Iowa OC Search Has Become a Nightmare

Eliot Clough • Go Iowa Awesome
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
Advertisement

Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss the changes to the coaching staff, updates on the OC search, and get into Iowa MBB and WBB.

✅ Seth Wallace promoted to Assistant HC, Phil Parker gets a raise

✅ Still no offensive coordinator -- Paul Chryst and Joe Philbin both said no?

✅ Who are next options for Iowa at OC?

✅ The Hawkeyes are rolling on the basketball court

✅ Fran McCaffery becomes the all-time winningest coach at Iowa

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement