Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss the changes to the coaching staff, updates on the OC search, and get into Iowa MBB and WBB.

✅ Seth Wallace promoted to Assistant HC, Phil Parker gets a raise

✅ Still no offensive coordinator -- Paul Chryst and Joe Philbin both said no?

✅ Who are next options for Iowa at OC?

✅ The Hawkeyes are rolling on the basketball court

✅ Fran McCaffery becomes the all-time winningest coach at Iowa