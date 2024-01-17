HawkCast Ep. 49 The Iowa OC Search Has Become a Nightmare
Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss the changes to the coaching staff, updates on the OC search, and get into Iowa MBB and WBB.
✅ Seth Wallace promoted to Assistant HC, Phil Parker gets a raise
✅ Still no offensive coordinator -- Paul Chryst and Joe Philbin both said no?
✅ Who are next options for Iowa at OC?
✅ The Hawkeyes are rolling on the basketball court
✅ Fran McCaffery becomes the all-time winningest coach at Iowa
