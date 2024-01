Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross talk Kadyn Proctor's decision to return to Iowa, hit on the OC search, and talk Hawkeyes MBB.

✅ What Proctor's decision says about him and Iowa

✅ How will this affect the starting five on the Hawkeyes OL

✅ George Barnett's last shot?

✅ Where is Iowa lookin for the next OC now?

✅ Hawkeyes MBB gives great effort against Purdue