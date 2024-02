Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

SHE DID IT! Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Women's Basketball all-time scoring record last night in Iowa's win over Michigan. Eliot, Adam and Ross sit down and talk

✅ Caitlin's ever-growing legacy

✅ How she and the Hawkeyes have transcended the sport

✅ What she means to Iowa

✅ Everything that happened the night she broke the record

✅ We hit on Kirk Ferentz hiring Jon Budmayr as the wide receivers coach -- thumbs up or thumbs down?