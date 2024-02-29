Embed content not available

On Thursday afternoon, Caitlin Clark announced that she'll declare for the WNBA Draft following Iowa's 2023-2024 season.

✅ Why she decided to announce now

✅ What this does for her and the rest of the Hawkeyes

✅ What to expect from the environment in Carver-Hawkeye Area on Sunday

Plus, the Iowa men are still vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

✅Who they'll have to beat to get there

✅Expectations for their Big Ten Tournament seed

