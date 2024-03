Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women did it again. Clark surpassed Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record on Sunday, and the Hawkeyes defeated No. 2 Ohio State at home in what was an insane game.

✅ Why it felt like a religious experience

✅ The celebrities in the arena

✅ How much it meant for women's basketball and the legends of the game

✅ Molly Davis' injury

✅ The Big Ten Tournament

✅ Nike honoring Caitlin