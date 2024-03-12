Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross sit down and talk how Caitlin Clark and Iowa defeated Nebraska to win their third-straight Big Ten Tournament.

✅Caitlin's ridiculous shot-making abilities

✅ Alexis Markowski giving the Hawkeyes fits

✅Iowa takes all the punches, but finding a way to win

Plus, the men's loss to Illinois and their NCAA Tournament hopes

✅ Why the game went so awry

✅ Brock Harding's phenomenal (but limited) minutes

✅ How many games they have to win to make a strong argument for the NCAA tournament