HawkCast Ep 58 B1G TOURNEY CHAMPS: Iowa 3-peats + Hawk Men Lose to Illinois
Eliot, Adam and Ross sit down and talk how Caitlin Clark and Iowa defeated Nebraska to win their third-straight Big Ten Tournament.
✅Caitlin's ridiculous shot-making abilities
✅ Alexis Markowski giving the Hawkeyes fits
✅Iowa takes all the punches, but finding a way to win
Plus, the men's loss to Illinois and their NCAA Tournament hopes
✅ Why the game went so awry
✅ Brock Harding's phenomenal (but limited) minutes
✅ How many games they have to win to make a strong argument for the NCAA tournament
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Get your first 30 DAYS of of premium content FREE with code 30Rivals at Iowa.Rivals.com/Subscribe.