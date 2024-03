✅ How much longer will Fran McCaffery be in Iowa City?

✅ Payton Sandfort can't do it all himself

✅ Tony Perkins' attitude at the end of the game

✅ Perimeter defense and missed opportunities dig the Hawkeyes too deep of a hole

Eliot, Adam and Ross talk Iowa's second round loss to Ohio State in the men's Big Ten Tournament.

